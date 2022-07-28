Man (29) arrested on suspicion of murder following death of Victor Hamilton (63) in Ballymena

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 63-year-old Victor Hamilton after the victim was found in the driveway of his home in Ballymena.

Mr Hamilton’s body was found at the property in Orkney Drive shortly after 7.50am on Wednesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said the male was arrested just after 11.30am on Thursday in the Spring Meadows area of Armagh.

He is currently being questioned in the Serious Crime suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.

DCI McGuinness added: “While our investigation is ongoing, I would still urge to anyone with information or anyone who was in the Orkney Drive area of Ballymena on Tuesday night, July 26, into the early hours of Wednesday morning, July 27, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 273 of 27/07/22.

“I’d like to thank the local community in the Orkney Drive and surrounding area for their ongoing support.

"I also want to reassure the community that detectives will continue to have a presence in the area alongside local policing colleagues as our investigation continues.”

Forensic officers were at the scene on Wednesday as a white tent was erected in the garden of the property.

Forensic officers at the scene in Orkney Drive, Ballymena

A police cordon was also put in place at the front and rear of the house, while traffic was diverted away from the area.

Councillor Eugene Reid visited the scene on Wednesday evening.

He said a large area remained cordoned off and a police presence was still being maintained.

“I have spoken to residents who have been expressing sadness and concern,” the SDLP representative added.

“All I can do at this time is pass on my condolences, my thoughts and my prayers to this man’s friends and family.”

Alliance councillor John Hyland appealed to anyone with information on the “horrifying discovery” to contact the PSNI and he expressed his sympathies to Mr Hamilton’s loved ones.

"The whole community are in a state of shock,” he added.

Information on the incident can be provided to the PSNI using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org