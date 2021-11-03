Man (29) charged over east Belfast Belmont Road stabbing

A man who was arrested in connection with a stabbing incident in east Belfast on Sunday evening has been charged by police.

A PSNI spokesperson said a 29-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit and indictable offence.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS.

Previously, a 45-year-old woman arrested on Sunday 31 October on suspicion of withholding information has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

It follows a stabbing which left a man hospitalised.

The victim was stabbed in the back during the incident on the Belmont Road at around 5.30pm.

It is not believed the injuries of the victim are life-threatening.