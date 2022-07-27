Man (29) charged with burglary offences following south Belfast incident

A 29-year-old man has been charged with burglary offences following an incident in south Belfast on Tuesday.

It follows an investigation into a burglary in the Newforge Lane area of the city.

The man has been charged with a number of related offences, including three counts of burglary, going equipped for theft, criminal damage, possession of an article with blade or point in a public place, and handling stolen goods.

The man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.