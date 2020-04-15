Man (29) charged with murder of teenager John Paul McDonagh in Enniskillen

John Paul McDonagh, the teen who died after a street altercation in Enniskillen

A 29-year-old man has been charged with the murder of John Paul McDonagh in Co Fermanagh.

He is expected to appear before Strabane Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Dungannon, on Thursday via video link.

It's after Mr McDonagh (18) passed away in hospital on Monday. He was found by police at Coolcullen Meadows in Enniskillen on Saturday night after having lost his leg after he and another man (24) were stabbed.

The 29-year-old man has been charged with the offences of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Mr McDonagh was originally from Dublin but had been living in Enniskillen for some time.

He was predeceased by his father Pat and is survived by his mother Rosie, brothers, sisters and family circle.