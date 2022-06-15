Man (29) due in court in Craigavon charged with Class A drug offences

Police in Waringstown have charged a 29-year-old man with possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

A 29-year-old man is due to appear in court in Co Armagh charged with a number of drug offences.

The charges include possession with intent to supply a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug and threats to commit criminal damage.

The man will appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Pubic Prosecution Service (PPS).

A 57-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of drug offences by police on Tuesday has been released on bail pending further enquiries.