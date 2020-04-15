Man (29) held over knife death of teenager John Paul McDonagh in Enniskillen

John Paul McDonagh, the teen who died after a street altercation in Enniskillen

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of John Paul McDonagh in Co Fermanagh.

Police confirmed yesterday that the man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including murder.

He remained in custody last night.

Mr McDonagh (18) passed away in hospital on Monday, prompting police to launch a murder inquiry.

He lost his leg after he and another man (24) were stabbed at Coolcullen Meadows in Enniskillen on Saturday night.

It followed a public dispute involving members of the Travelling community, which was filmed on mobile phones.

The PSNI said it received reports of an ongoing street altercation involving a number of men with weapons at around 8.40pm on Saturday.

When officers came to the scene they found two men, including Mr McDonagh and the 24-year-old, who had sustained wounds to their legs.

Both men were taken to hospital.

Mr McDonagh was originally from Dublin but had been living in Enniskillen for some time.

He was predeceased by his father Pat and is survived by his mother Rosie, brothers, sisters and family circle.

Posting on social media, the victim's heartbroken aunt Mary Theresa McDonagh wrote: "RIP to my nephew John. This world is so cruel.

"Just please God give my sister Rosie the strength and heart to get through this hard time.

"John if you're looking down at your family now just please look after your sisters and brothers and nieces and nephews.

"John you were took too soon from us, too young.

"You still had your life to live.

"You were only a single boy of 18 years of age who didn't even get to have children.

"We will miss the way you got on John, the way you laughed.

"Now we won't be able to hear you anymore or have you around," she added.

"Fly high our angel John, you will never be forgotten. You will always be in our hearts."