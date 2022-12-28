Man (29) released on police bail following Derry stabbing incident

Armed Response officers at the scene of an incident in Skeoge area of Derry on Tuesday morning (Photo by Aodhan Roberts)

A 29-year-old man who had been arrested following a stabbing incident in Derry on Tuesday has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The man had initially been held on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possessing an article with blade or point in a public place.

Police said their investigation into the incident continues.

It follows an incident in the Clon Dara, Skeoge area of the city in which a man in his 20s was hospitalised following the stabbing.

Police confirmed the injuries the victim suffered are not thought to be life-threatening.

Images from the scene showed a significant police presence in the area, including armed response officers. The area around the property was also cordoned off for a time while the emergency services attended.