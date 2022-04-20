Man (29) released pending report to Public Prosecution Service following Derry Easter parade disorder

Police swoop as the Saoradh unfinished revolution parade takes place in the streets of Derry on Monday. Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph.

A 29-year-old man has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service following a republican parade to commemorate the 1916 Easter Rising in Derry on Monday.

The Unfinished Revolution National Easter Commemoration parade ended at Derry City Cemetery where an address was delivered.

There were reports of disturbances at the cemetery on Monday evening.

Police confirmed that officers had come under attack as they made arrests.

A number of men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act in connection with the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 29 year-old-man arrested as part of the ongoing investigation following a parade in Derry / Londonderry on Monday (18th April), has been released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service.

“Six other men remain in custody at this time.”