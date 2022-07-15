Man (29) warned by police after Twelfth bin row in Holyland

A man has been handed an official warning following a dispute in Belfast involving bins on the Twelfth of July.

A 29-year-old man voluntarily attended a police interview following the incident on Agincourt Avenue of the Holyland on Tuesday.

" He was issued with a community resolution notice for criminal damage,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

The resolution is a warning which can be issued to anyone over 10-years-old for a range of offences and is not a fine.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and disorderly behaviour following an altercation between a resident and a loyalist marching band.

Footage circulating online appeared to show a resident throwing a bin at the band as it passed the house he was in.

Police were at the scene as members of Bangor Protestant Boys Flute Band went to the door of the house.

They later claimed they were subjected to an “unprovoked sectarian attack” by a man who ran back into a property which had an Irish tricolour draped from an upstairs window.

The window of the downstairs property, belonging to an elderly resident completely unconnected to the incident, was smashed after a wheelie bin was hurled at it by a man wearing a band uniform.

The bin was taken from the scene by police officers for examination.