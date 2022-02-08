Man (30) arrested after intruder breaks in to west Belfast home armed with screwdriver

A 30-year-old man has been arrested by police following an aggravated burglary at a home in west Belfast on Monday evening.

The PSNI said the incident happened at a house on Brighton Street at around 11.30pm.

They said the man was armed with a screwdriver when he entered the home occupied by another male.

Police said a scuffle then broke out and the intruder made off from the house on foot.

A PSNI spokesperson appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward with more information.

“A 30 year old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to steal and currently remains in custody assisting with police enquiries,” they said.

“Detectives would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Brighton Street area on Monday night or anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage at around the time of the incident, to contact them at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 43 08/02/22.

“You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”