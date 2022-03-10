Man (30) arrested for possession of an offensive weapon at west Belfast funeral

Police said a man was arrested at a funeral.

A 30-year-old man arrested at a funeral in west Belfast for possession of an offensive weapon has been released on bail.

Police confirmed that an incident occurred at St Theresa's Church on the Glen Road on Thursday.

There were reports of a heavy PSNI presence in the area with officers parked along the road and on foot as mourners attended the ceremony.

A PSNI officer said: "Police were present in the Glen Road area of West Belfast today when a funeral was taking place.

"A 30-year-old was arrested at the scene on suspicion of three counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

"He remains in police custody at this time."

The suspect was later bailed pending further enquiries.