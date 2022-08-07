Man (30) arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man and woman struck by car during incident in north Belfast

Footage of the incident has been posted online.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were struck by a vehicle in north Belfast.

It follows an incident in the Ashfield Gardens area of the city early on Sunday morning.

Police confirmed he was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and other related offences.

He is currently in custody and assisting police with enquiries.

The man’s arrest comes after two people were left seriously injured after a car appeared to drive at speed towards a house in North Belfast.

Footage of the incident which showed a red car reversing in a cul-de-sac and then accelerating towards two people standing at a door before striking them has been shared on social media.

A man and woman were taken to hospital.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers received a report on Sunday, 7th August, shortly after 7.05am of an altercation and damage to a property in the area.

“A vehicle then proceeded to drive at a male and a female – causing them both to sustain serious injuries. The offender then made off from the scene.

"Our colleagues at the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and provided medical treatment to the male and female who were transported to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

“Our investigation is currently at an early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was in the Ashfield Gardens area during this time, and who witnessed anything or has video footage of this incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 505 of 07/08/22.”

Speaking about the incident, north Belfast Alliance Party councillor Sam Nelson said: “This appears to be very concerning and it’s worrying to hear that two people have suffered serious injury.

“I sincerely hope those injured make a quick and full recovery. I have contacted the police and understand there is an ongoing investigation.”