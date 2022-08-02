Man (30) arrested over PSNI seizure of £20,000 worth of suspected drugs in east Belfast last month

The operation took place on July 13 when police carried out searches in the east Belfast area and also recovered a number of other items including knives, a stun gun and around £7,000 in cash.

PSNI Chief Inspector Thompson said: “The man was arrested in the East Belfast area on Tuesday 2nd August and is in police custody at this time.

“By targeting drug related activity not only do we remove illegal drugs from the street, which in themselves cause harm through addiction, debt and their effects on physical and mental health, we also remove funds from the pockets of paramilitaries and therefore loosen their control on the communities who ultimately want to see them gone.

“If you think you might have a problem with alcohol and / or drugs and would like to get help please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info for information on support services near you. There is also a range of services available to you if you are affected by someone else’s drinking and / or drug misuse. Information on these services is also available on this website.

“These services are available to you regardless of whether or not your loved one is receiving help for his or her alcohol and/ or drug problem.”

The PSNI said anyone with information can contact them on the non-emergency 101 number.