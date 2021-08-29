Man (30) arrested under Terrorism Act in connection to Derry INLA show of strength

A man has been arrested as part of the police investigation into a republican commemoration in Londonderry on August 20.

The 30-year-old man was arrested by police under the Terrorism Act after officers carried out a “planned search” of a house in the Fern Park area of the city.

The arrest was in connection to an INLA commemoration on the 40th anniversary of the death of the hunger striker Mickey Devine.

Social media footage showed a number of masked men taking part in an armed show of strength, as a volley of shots were fired into the air.

PSNI Detective Inspector McKenna said : “Detectives investigating an incident in the Fern Park area of Galliagh, Derry/Londonderry, on the evening of Friday 20 August, have carried out a planned search of a house in the Derry/Londonderry area this evening, Saturday 28 August.

“A number of items were seized and a 30-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act.

“He has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning."