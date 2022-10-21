Man (30) charged following attempted sexual assault in south Belfast

A 30-year-old man has been charged in relation to a reported attempted sexual assault in south Belfast.

He has been charged with a number of offences including kidnap/false imprisonment with intent to commit a sexual offence and sexual assault.

The charges relate to an arrest made in the early hours of Friday morning in the Ravenhill Road area.

It was reported at around 1.20am that a woman in the area was approached by an unknown man.

He allegedly grabbed her and lifted her skirt before members of the public intervened and raised the alarm.

Officers arrived a short time later and arrested the man, who is now due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Detective Inspector Karen Hamill said: “Enquiries remain ongoing. We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or has information which may help our investigation to contact Police on 101, quoting reference number 68 of 21/10/22.

“Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”