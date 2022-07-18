Man (30) charged following serious assault in Glenavy

Detectives have charged a 30-year-old man with grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence following a serious assault in Glenavy, Co Antrim.

The alleged assault took place at a property in Glenavy Parade on Saturday (July 16) on a man in his 20s.

On Sunday, a PSNI spokesman said: “At approximately 7.40pm, we received a report that a man aged in his 20s had been attacked with what is believed to have been a bladed weapon at a property in the Glenavy Parade area of the town.”

The 30-year-old man is expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, July 18).

Police said: “As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”