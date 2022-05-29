Man (30) charged to appear in Belfast court over ‘serious assault’ at weekend

A 30-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm over a weekend assault in south Belfast.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday, May 30.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charge is in relation to detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch investigating a serious assault which occurred at the Abingdon Drive area of Belfast on Friday, May 27.

Shortly after 9:45pm, it was reported that an altercation occurred at a property in the area.

A 34 year old man was taken to hospital with a serious head injury following the incident, were he was said to be in a critical condition.