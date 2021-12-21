Man (30) charged with murder of mum-of-four Caoimhe Morgan

A 30-year-old man has been charged with the murder of mother-of-four Caoimhe Morgan.

Police said the man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Ms Morgan (30) was murdered at her north Belfast home on Saturday morning.

It is understood she suffered serious injuries.

Detectives from the PSNI’s major investigation team launched the murder probe after her body was discovered in a property in the Harcourt Drive area.

Tributes for the mother have poured in since her death.

Joanne Lavery, a relative of Ms Morgan, paid tribute to her on Saturday evening with a post above her photograph.

“RIP Caoimhe Morgan. Thinking of my aunt Kate, Big Philip, cousins and your four babies,” she wrote. “Heart-breaking news, still can’t believe it. Rest easy beautiful.”

Infrastructure Minister and SDLP MLA for North Belfast Nichola Mallon previously expressed her sadness at the news of the murder.

“The local community is deeply shocked to learn of the suspected murder of a woman in Harcourt Drive in north Belfast this morning,” she said.

“This news is disturbing and I would urge anyone with any information to pass it to the police.

“My thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this extremely distressing time as they cope with the worst news any of us can imagine.”

Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Harcourt Drive and who witnessed anything or anyone with any information that can assist my investigation contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 790 18/12/21.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”