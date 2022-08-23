Man (30) charged with robbery and threats to kill after Lurgan incident

A 30-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences, including threats to kill, after an assault in Lurgan on Monday.

The incident happened in the Donard Gardens area of the Co Armagh town.

The man has been charged with robbery, grievous bodily harm with intent, assault on police, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, resisting police and threats to kill.

He is due to appear at Armagh Magistrates Court sitting in Newry on Tuesday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.