Man (30) released pending report to Public Prosecution Service following death of Joseph Ritch last month

Joseph Ritch who has died following an assault last week in Ardoyne (Family photo).

A 30-year-old man who was being held by police in connection with the death of Joseph Ritch has been released to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service.

Mr Ritch died following an assault in north Belfast last month, five days after the 31-year-old was injured in a “physical altercation” at an address in Flax Street.

On Tuesday, PSNI Detective Inspector Ian Davis said: “A 30-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on 18 March and released on bail pending further enquiries, returned for questioning this morning (Tuesday 26 April).

"He was further arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released pending a report to the PPS.

“I would encourage anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 478 of 18/03/22.”

Following his death, Mr Ritch’s mother paid tribute to her son, describing him as her “lovely boy” and said he had saved three lives after the family donated his organs.