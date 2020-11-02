Man (30's) dies after single vehicle crash on A1

A1 was closed southbound at Hillsborough following a serious road traffic collision on Monday, November 2. Photo By Matt Mackey / Press Eye

A man in his 30's has died following a single vehicle crash on the A1 carriageway near Dromore.

The collision happened shortly before 5am on Monday when a blue Mercedes car left the southern bound carriage way.

Inspector Quinn said: "Sadly the man, who was the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“An investigation is underway and I would ask anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision, or who captured it on their dash cam, to call officers at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 142 02/11/20."

The A1 has since re-reopened