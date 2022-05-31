Man (30s) hospitalised after alleyway attack by masked men armed with bats in Co Antrim

A man in his 30s is receiving treatment in hospital after he was assaulted by three masked man armed with bats in an alleyway in Greenisland earlier today.

The man sustained injuries to his arm and side as a result of the assault, which is understood to have taken place in the Carnroe Drive area of the town at around 2.15pm.

Anyone with any information about this incident, or who has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident which could assist with the investigation, is asked to call detectives in Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 891 31/05/22.