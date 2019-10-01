Man (30s) shot in both legs in Londonderry

A man in his 30s has been shot in both legs in Londonderry.

The incident happened in the Moss Park area at around 10pm on Monday.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds in both legs and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Police appealed for anyone with information to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 2121 30/09/19.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.