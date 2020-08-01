Man (31) arrested on suspicion of arson after blaze in Newtownhamilton

A 31-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating a fire at a property in Newtownhamilton.

Officers on patrol observed smoke coming from a property in the Dungormley Estate at around 10.45pm on Friday.

The property was checked by both police and the fire service and it was found that no one was inside at the time.

A neighbouring property was evacuated while firefighters extinguished the flames.

No one was injured during the incident.

A man, aged 31 years old, has been arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent and remains in custody at this time.

Detective Sergeant McCarragher said: "Substantial damage was caused to the property as a result of this fire, which had the potential to spread to other adjoining houses, and which is being treated as arson endangering life."

"Anyone with information is asked to call detectives in Ardmore on the non-emergency number 101, and quote reference 2264 of 31/07/2020. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."