Man (31) arrested over Belfast stabbing in New Lodge

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in the New Lodge area of north Belfast on Tuesday.

The PSNI said the arrested man is currently in police custody and enquiries into the incident are continuing.

An armed response unit was sent into the area to deal with the incident and was pictured patrolling the scene, with the victim aged in his 30s having been taken to hospital following the incident. He had been stabbed “a number of times” during the incident.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: "At approximately 12.20am yesterday (Tuesday 17th May), police received a report that a man, aged in his 30s, had been stabbed following an incident in his flat in Queen’s Parade.

“Officers and colleagues from the NIAS attended the scene, and the man, who had been stabbed a number of times, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

"A 31-year-old man has since been arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing into this incident and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the attack or anyone who may have CCTV that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101 quoting reference 23 of 17/05/22.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”