Man (31) arrested over fatal hit-and-run crash in Co Tyrone

The incident happened on the Meenacloy Road and the BMW was seen heading toward Ederney.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Co Tyrone last month.

A 21-year-old man died in the collision with a BMW on Meenacloy Road near Castlederg on May 31.

On Monday, detectives investigating the crash arrested the 32-year-old on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old man arrested on May 31 on suspicion of a number of offences including causing death by dangerous driving has been was released unconditionally.

PSNI detective inspector Michael Winters said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has responded to my appeal for information following this tragedy.

“I would however continue to ask anyone who may have witnessed this collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact detectives in Omagh on 101 quoting reference number 958 31/05/20.”