Man (31) charged following serious assault in Co Armagh as victim remains critical

A man has been charged in connection with a serious assault in Co Armagh which has left the victim fighting for his life in hospital.

It happened shortly after 7.15pm on Saturday in the Beech Court area of Lurgan.

The injured man was treated for serious head injuries by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital where his condition was described as critical.

The 31-year-old suspect has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court today, Monday 19th June.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.