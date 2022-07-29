Man (31) charged in connection with Londonderry stabbing

A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Londonderry on Friday morning.

The victim, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital following the incident which happened in the Crawford Square area at around 5.30am.

He sustained a number of lacerations and puncture wounds to his body following the attack at a flat.

A 31-year-old suspect has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and wounding with intent.

He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Earlier PSNI Detective Sergeant Lizzie Ballentine said: "Our officers remain in the Crawford Square area this morning where they are continuing with enquiries.

"We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between 5am and 5.30am, and who has information they believe may assist our investigation to get in touch with our detectives.

“The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 254 of 29/07/22.

“You can also make a report to us online using our non-emergency reporting form via Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”