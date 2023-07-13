Man (31) charged in relation to ‘sexual grooming’ of a child

A man has been charged with attempted sexual communication with a child.

The man was arrested in the York Street area of North Belfast this morning,

Detectives from the PSNI's Public Protection Branch have charged a 31-year-old man with attempted sexual communication with a child, attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming and arranging or facilitating commission of a sex offence against a child.

He is due to appear at Laganside Magistrates Court on Friday, July 14.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.