Man (31) charged in relation to ‘sexual grooming’ of a child
A man has been charged with attempted sexual communication with a child.
The man was arrested in the York Street area of North Belfast this morning,
Detectives from the PSNI's Public Protection Branch have charged a 31-year-old man with attempted sexual communication with a child, attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming and arranging or facilitating commission of a sex offence against a child.
He is due to appear at Laganside Magistrates Court on Friday, July 14.
As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.