Man (31) charged with CCTV camera theft in Co Down

He is due to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

The 31-year-old will appear in court on Wednesday morning

Police investigating a burglary in Dromara in which a CCTV camera was stolen have charged a 31-year-old man.

The charge relates to burglary of a dwelling in the Mullaghdrin Road area on July 28.

On Friday, it was reported that entry was gained to a house in the area, and items including a CCTV camera, a leather satchel, and a quantity of jewellery were taken.

He is due to appear via video link before Lisburn Magistrates' Court, sitting in Craigavon, this morning, Wednesday August 2.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The man had also been arrested on suspicion of thefts of vehicles, theft of number plates and commercial burglaries in Co Down and Belfast, and has been bailed on these matters pending further enquiries.