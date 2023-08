He is due to appear in court on Thursday.

The PSNI logo outside their Headquarters in east Belfast on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Picture by Peter Morrison

A 31-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences relating to sexual activity with a 14-year-old female, including concerned in supply of class A and B drugs.

He is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday August 31.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.