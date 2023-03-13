Man (31) charged with series of thefts in east Belfast

He will appear in court next month.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with a series of thefts in east Belfast.

Officers from the Reducing Offending Unit investigating the thefts in east Belfast have charged the man with 13 counts of theft and 13 counts of going equipped for theft.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on April 5.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.