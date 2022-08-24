Man (31) released on bail following Co Antrim hit-and-run incident

A 31-year-old man who was arrested following a suspected hit-and-run incident in Co Antrim on Sunday has been released on bail, the police have confirmed.

The man was held following a serious road traffic collision on the Moyarget Road area of Ballycastle at around 10.20pm.

A man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s were taken to hospital after they were struck by a van on the road.

The police previously described the man’s condition as serious.

The PSNI confirmed the arrested man has been released on bail pending further police enquiries and said the investigation is continuing.

"Witnesses or anyone who captured dash-cam footage in the area at around the time of the collision is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 2001 of 21/08/22,” a spokesperson added.