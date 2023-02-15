Man (31) suffers ‘potentially life-changing injuries’ in attack at Newtownabbey home

A 31-year-old man has sustained potentially life-changing injuries after an assault at his home in Newtownabbey.

Police say the victim was in his house with his partner when the assailant entered the property on Longlands Road at around 9pm on Tuesday night.

A 20-year-old man was detained and arrested by the PSNI a short distance from the address and remains in custody this morning.

Witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crime can contact police on 101, quoting reference 2178 14/02/23.