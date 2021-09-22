Man (32) arrested in connection with Ballycastle watch theft

A 32-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating the theft of two gold coloured watches in Ballycastle in July.

The robbery happened on July 31 at a house in the Marconi Park area of the Co Antrim seaside town.

Police said the watches were taken, alongside a number of other items, between 6.20pm and 11.45pm on the day of the incident.

Officers also said the homeowner was left in an extremely distressed state following the incident.

The man arrested on Wednesday in connection to the investigation is being held on suspicion of burglary and remains in police custody.

An investigation is continuing into the matter.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 8 01/08/21.

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”