Man (32) charged after haul of drugs and cash seized following searches in Mid Ulster

Detectives from the Organised Crime Unit have charged a 32 year old man with possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of criminal property.

It comes as £8,500 worth of suspected cannabis was seized as part of PSNI searches in the Mid Ulster area on Tuesday.

The man is expected to appear at Armagh Magistrates Court on May 24.

A 30 year old man arrested as part of the same investigation has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit also recovered £12,500 and just over 8,000 Euros in cash, alongside equipment used in the cultivation of Class B drugs.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Aubrey Shaw said: “The arrests and seizures were the result of searches carried out this morning in the Mid Ulster area, namely Moy, Armagh and Dungannon.

“The searches were carried out as part of an investigation into suspected drugs criminality in these areas.

“People who bring drugs into our communities don’t care about the pain and misery caused to communities. They only care about themselves.

“We will continue to disrupt those involved in drugs criminality and this works best when we work hand in hand with people in our communities.

“Information from local people gives us the chance to remove drugs and other harmful substances from local areas and put those responsible before the courts.

“The information may lead to the start of a new investigation, but no matter how seemingly insignificant, with the continued help and support of the community, we will continue to address this issue as a priority.

“I want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs, or anyone who has concerns, to get in touch with us on 101."