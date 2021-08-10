Man (32) charged after seizure of £50,000 worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine in Armagh

A 32-year-old man has been charged with drugs offences following the seizure of around £50,000 worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine in Armagh.

The man was arrested on Monday after police searches in the Silverbridge and Crossmaglen areas.

He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

As is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A second man arrested yesterday, aged 58-years-old, has been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

PSNI Inspector Adam Corner said: “Police remain fully committed to tackling the scourge of drugs in South Armagh and we will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches to tackle this issue.

“Drugs do nothing but bring misery to individuals, their families and the wider community, so I would appeal to anyone who knows anything about illegal drugs or drug dealing in their area to contact police on 101.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”