Man (32) charged following Ballynahinch post office robbery

A 32-year-old man has been charged, following an armed robbery at a post office in Ballynahinch on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the man has been charged with a number of other offences including robbery, assault on police and driving whilst disqualified.

The man will appear at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

A 33-year-old woman arrested as part of the investigation has been released on bail according to police.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The incident happened at the post office in the Co Down town at around 12.30pm on Thursday.

One member of staff was hit on the head with a weapon used during the incident, according to police.