Man (32) charged in relation to burglary and assaulting police in Derry after officer bitten

A 32-year-old man has been charged with offences including burglary, attempted burglary and aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle.

He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court today, Monday February 6.

The charges relate to a series of incidents in the Waterside and Strathfoyle areas last week.

Four police officers were said to have been assaulted as they conducted enquiries in Strathfoyle on Thursday, February 2.

In a previous statement, the PSNI said one officer was bitten while the other three officers were kicked.

The officers were responding to a report about two men acting suspiciously in the Bawnmore Place area of Strathfoyle, reportedly attempting to open doors of properties.

As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 31-year-old man was charged to appear in court at the weekend, also in relation to the same series of incidents.