Man (32) charged with belonging to terrorist organisation after west Belfast assault

THe 32-year-old will appear in court on Monday (PA)

A 32-year-old man has been charged with belonging to a proscribed terrorist organisation after an assault in west Belfast.

Detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation unit are investigating an assault on a man and criminal damage caused to a property in the Andersonstown area on Thursday September 19.

He has been charged with belonging to or professing to belong to a proscribed organisation under the Terrorism Act, assault and occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.