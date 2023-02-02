Man (32) charged with murder of Natalie McNally

A 32-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Natalie McNally.

The man was arrested in the Lisburn area on Tuesday afternoon.

Ms McNally (32), who was 15 weeks pregnant, was killed on December 18 at her home on Silverwood Green in Lurgan.

The man is due to appear in court later on Thursday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives from Major Investigation Team have today, Thursday February 2, charged a 32-year-old man with the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan on December 18 2022.

“He was arrested on January 31 in the Lisburn area after previously being arrested on December 19 2022.

“He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court today, February 2. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

