Man (32) charged with murder of Roy Reynolds – another charged with assisting offender

Two men have been charged by detectives investigating the murder of 54-year-old Roy Reynolds on Monday.

Police said a 32-year-old man has been charged with murder and a 68-year-old man has been charged with assisting an offender.

Police confirmed both men are expected to appear before Laganside Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

A 48-year-old woman has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Mr Reynolds’ body was discovered at a reservoir in Carrickfergus on Monday morning.

The 54-year-old was thought to have been attacked at a property in Derrycoole Way and then transported to Carrickfergus where an attempt was made to dispose of the body.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The PSNI had been granted an extension to continue questioning the suspects until midnight on Thursday.

Mr Reynolds was well known in the Rathcoole area.

Known as ‘Fobby’, locals say he was a “bit of a character” whose main interest was supporting Rangers Football Club.

A woman walking her dog found his body partially submerged in water at a reservoir in Carrickfergus at around 8.45am on Monday morning.