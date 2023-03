The accused will appear in court tomorrow (Niall Carson/PA)

A 32-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child under 13 years of age.

The charge relates to a report of a sexual offence in the Dundonald area on Saturday August 24.

He is due to appear in Belfast Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

As is normal procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.