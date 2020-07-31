Man (33) arrested after cocaine seized in west Belfast

A 33-year-old man has been arrested after cocaine with a street value of more than £7,000 was seized by police investigating paramilitary activity.

It follows a search in the Andersonstown area of west Belfast on Thursday. The man remains in police custody on Friday morning.

Detective Inspector Hamilton said the searches are further evidence that the Paramilitary Crime Task Force are proactively investigating drugs criminality linked to paramilitaries.

"Drugs cause misery to users and their families and the proceeds of their sale go to fund paramilitary activity," he said.

"We continue to target those criminals who are involved in the sale and supply of illegal drugs and will aim to disrupt their activities at every opportunity. I would encourage members of the community who may have information that could assist our efforts to tackle the blight of drugs, to please get in touch. You can call 101, or you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."