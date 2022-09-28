Man (33) arrested following Co Fermanagh home attack released on bail

A man has been attacked with metal bars in his home and a 33-year-old man arrested following an aggravated burglary in Enniskillen on Wednesday.

The suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm has since has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police said two men entered the property and assaulted another man with the weapons, with the men wearing hooded tops and masks.

PSNI Detective Inspector Winters said in a statement on Wednesday: “It was reported to police that two men entered a property and assaulted another man with metal bars.

“The men left shortly afterwards and ran in the direction of Sycamore Drive.

“We are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or who has CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the incident to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 856 of 28/09/22.”