Man (33) arrested in connection with police investigation into East Belfast UVF

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on a number of drugs offences as part of a police investigation into the East Belfast UVF.

The man was arrested by officers from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force, as part of the investigation into the paramilitary group.

Officers carried out a search of a property in east Belfast earlier on Thursday afternoon, where they made the arrest of the man.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Thompson said: “Officers from the Police Service’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force, investigating the suspected criminal activities of East Belfast UVF, carried out a search of a property in east Belfast earlier today.

“A 33-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of a Class B controlled drug. He remains in custody at this time.

“Police, working with our partners and communities, are committed to tackling the scourge of such organised criminality.”