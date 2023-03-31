Man (33) arrested in Derry as part of ongoing New IRA investigation

A number of items have also been seized.

Detectives from the Police Service's Terrorism Investigation Unit have arrested a 33-year-old man in the Northland Road area of Derry/Londonderry.

The arrest was made under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 this morning, Friday 31st March. The man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Today's search and arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into New IRA activity. A number of items have been seized and will be subject to further examination.