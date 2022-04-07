Man (33) arrested in north Belfast in connection with loyalist hoax bomb alert that caused Irish Foreign Minister’s evacuation

Police seal off Crumlin Road following the bomb hoax

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the loyalist hoax bomb attack in north Belfast that saw Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney evacuated from a peace-building event.

The PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit detectives investigating the hijacking and security alert in Ardoyne on Friday, 25 March, searched a residential property in the Forthriver area of north Belfast on Thursday morning.

They have since arrested a man (33) under the Terrorism Act.

He is being questioned in the Serious Crime Suite of Musgrave police station in Belfast.

Mr Coveney was attending the Houben Centre last month to give a speech on reconciliation when the security alert began.

A 40-year-old Belfast gym owner has also been arrested in relation to the incident, and was refused bail on Wednesday.

Darren Service, of Ballysillan Road in the city, is accused of driving two gunmen to the scene of the politically motivated attack associated with escalating loyalist paramilitary opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He denies charges of preparation of terrorist acts, hijacking and placing an article causing a bomb hoax.

Mr Coveney and others exited the area during the security alert, and a nearby funeral was also disrupted, before bomb disposal experts made safe the hoax device.

The Irish minister has since said he is looking forward to returning to Northern Ireland soon and described the hoax bomb incident as a “huge disappointment”.