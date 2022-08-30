Man (33) charged after PSNI officer kicked and head-butted during Co Tyrone call-out

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with an incident in which a PSNI officer was kicked twice in the head and head-butted in Co Tyrone.

The PSNI said the man has been charged with a number of offences including assault on police, resisting police, disorderly behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The man will appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday at 10am.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charges follow an incident in which the officer was attacked while responding to a report of an assault at a licensed premises in the Dromore area.

The injured police officer was taken to hospital for treatment.