Man (33) charged following west Belfast burglary incident

A 33-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including aggravated burglary following an incident in west Belfast on Monday.

Police said the burglary happened in the Clonavogie Gardens area of the city in the morning.

The man has been charged with offences including aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, grievous bodily harm with intent, and possession of a Class A controlled drug.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.